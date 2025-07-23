Next Article
Pune passenger pays fine via TC's personal Google Pay
On a recent Monday, a Pune local train passenger, Shubham Rathi, lost his ticket and had to pay a ₹510 fine.
With the Indian Railways's online payment portal down and no cash on hand, he ended up transferring the money straight to the ticket checker's personal Google Pay account—definitely not standard procedure.
Fine did reach Indian Railways
Railway officials confirmed the fine did reach Indian Railways but pointed out this isn't how fines should be collected.
The staffer was reminded it's against policy to use personal accounts for official payments—even if tech fails.
Pune railway authorities are reviewing their digital payment systems
After this mix-up, Pune railway authorities are reviewing their digital payment systems to prevent future hiccups.
They want all payments done officially and smoothly—no more last-minute workarounds.