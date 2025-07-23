Godman threatens man to convert to Islam: Case filed
A man from Bhadohi, Uttar Pradesh, has accused self-styled godman Chhangur Baba (also known as Jamaluddin) of pressuring him to convert to Islam by threatening his daughters.
Jyotirgmay Rai made these claims on July 23, 2025.
Chhangur Baba was arrested by the state's Anti-Terrorism Squad earlier this month.
Man's story
Rai married his wife, who he knew as Ishita but later learned was Afreen from a Muslim family.
After their second daughter was born in March 2024, Rai says Afreen's family pushed him to convert.
In November 2024, Afreen moved with their daughters to Lucknow, where Rai alleges that Chhangur Baba threatened him if he didn't comply.
Despite the pressure, Rai resisted and is now seeking custody of his children through the courts.
Police say they're actively investigating these allegations.