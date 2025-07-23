Godman threatens man to convert to Islam: Case filed

Man's story

Rai married his wife, who he knew as Ishita but later learned was Afreen from a Muslim family.

After their second daughter was born in March 2024, Rai says Afreen's family pushed him to convert.

In November 2024, Afreen moved with their daughters to Lucknow, where Rai alleges that Chhangur Baba threatened him if he didn't comply.

Despite the pressure, Rai resisted and is now seeking custody of his children through the courts.

Police say they're actively investigating these allegations.