Indian Railways shakes up emergency quota, Tatkal ticket bookings India Jul 23, 2025

Indian Railways is shaking up how you book emergency quota (EQ) and Tatkal tickets.

Now, EQ requests have to be sent at least a day before your train leaves—so, no more last-minute scrambles.

Depending on your train's departure time, the cutoff is either noon for trains departing between midnight and 2pm or 4pm for those departing between 2:01pm and 11:59pm the following day.

For trips on Sundays or holidays, you'll need to plan ahead and submit requests on the last working day before you travel.