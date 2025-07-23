Manipur violence: Three militants arrested in Imphal West

Operations are part of bigger push by security forces

The arrests took place at the militants' homes in Chingmeirong, Haorang Keirel Makha Leikai, and Lamshang.

These operations are part of a bigger push by security forces to stabilize areas hit hardest by unrest.

Since Chief Minister N. Biren Singh resigned earlier this year, Manipur has been under President's Rule as authorities try to restore peace.

Investigations are still underway.