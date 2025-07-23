Next Article
Manipur violence: Three militants arrested in Imphal West
Police in Imphal West have arrested three members of the banned insurgent group PREPAK (Pro) during a crackdown linked to the ongoing clashes between Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities.
The violence, which started in May 2023, has sadly claimed over 260 lives and forced many people from their homes.
Operations are part of bigger push by security forces
The arrests took place at the militants' homes in Chingmeirong, Haorang Keirel Makha Leikai, and Lamshang.
These operations are part of a bigger push by security forces to stabilize areas hit hardest by unrest.
Since Chief Minister N. Biren Singh resigned earlier this year, Manipur has been under President's Rule as authorities try to restore peace.
Investigations are still underway.