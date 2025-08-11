Bengaluru's Pink Line to be ready by September 2026
Bengaluru's Pink Line is set to launch in two phases by September 2026.
The first stretch—7.5km from Tavarekere to Kalena Agrahara—should be ready by March 2026, while the second phase will add a 13.76km underground route connecting Dairy Circle and Nagawara through MG Road and Shivajinagar.
Pink Line will feature city's longest metro tunnel
The Pink Line will feature the city's longest metro tunnel yet. Elevated sections are done, but work on underground stations and tracks is still ongoing.
Once finished, it'll make cross-city travel a lot smoother.
Other lines are moving ahead too
Other lines are moving ahead too—the Blue Line to the airport is over halfway done, and foundation work for the Orange Line just kicked off this year.
Since 2014, more than ₹27,000 crore has been invested in expanding Bengaluru's metro network—all aimed at making commutes less stressful and traffic a bit more bearable for everyone.