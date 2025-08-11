Bengaluru's Pink Line to be ready by September 2026

The Pink Line will feature the city's longest metro tunnel yet. Elevated sections are done, but work on underground stations and tracks is still ongoing. Once finished, it'll make cross-city travel a lot smoother.

Other lines are moving ahead too—the Blue Line to the airport is over halfway done, and foundation work for the Orange Line just kicked off this year.

Since 2014, more than ₹27,000 crore has been invested in expanding Bengaluru's metro network—all aimed at making commutes less stressful and traffic a bit more bearable for everyone.