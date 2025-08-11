Free bus rides for women, transgenders in Andhra Pradesh

Over 1.4 crore people are set to benefit each year. If you're eligible, just show your Aadhaar, voter ID, or ration card when you board. The scheme covers most APSRTC busses (about 75% of the fleet), but not luxury or interstate routes.

How will it improve travel experience?

The government expects families could save up to ₹1,000 a month on travel.

To keep things safe and comfy, they're adding body cameras for staff and CCTVs on busses.

Bus stations will also get upgrades like fans, better seating, water facilities, and toilets.

There's even talk of electric busses joining the fleet soon!