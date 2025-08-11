Next Article
UP: Headmaster suspended after driver takes class
In Hamirpur, Uttar Pradesh, a primary school headmaster was suspended after his driver was allegedly found in the classroom during a surprise inspection.
Only one of the three assigned teachers was present—the headmaster and another teacher were both missing—leaving the driver to step in.
Education officials are investigating the situation
Education officials have launched an inquiry to figure out if any rules were broken and who's responsible for this unusual situation.
The case also highlights ongoing challenges with teacher availability under UP's school pairing policy, which tries to connect smaller schools with bigger ones but still struggles with staffing and supervision.