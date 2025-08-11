Sadhu buying ₹1cr Range Rover leaves internet in shock
A video of a sadhu in saffron robes picking up a brand-new Range Rover Velar from a Land Rover showroom has taken Instagram by storm.
The unexpected combo of spiritual vibes and luxury wheels, set to a spiritual song of Lord Shankar, quickly racked up thousands of views and plenty of double-takes online.
People are curious about the story behind this moment
People can't get over the contrast—an ascetic known for simplicity driving off in a high-end SUV.
The comments section lit up with congratulations, jokes about the car's color (some suggested that black would be more aesthetic and bold), and lots of curiosity about the story behind it all.
The Range Rover Velar starts at ₹85 lakh
The Range Rover Velar isn't just any ride—it starts at around ₹85 lakh (ex-showroom) and can cross ₹1 crore on-road in India.
With its sleek looks, tech-loaded interior, and all-wheel drive, it's usually seen with business elites or celebs.
Now, thanks to this viral moment, it's got everyone talking for a whole new reason.