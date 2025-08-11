Next Article
Fake currency notes: Over 2.17 lakh caught in India
India found 2.17 lakh fake currency notes this year—a small drop from last year's numbers.
The ₹500 note topped the list for most counterfeited, with over one lakh fakes caught.
To keep things safer, the Government of India and the RBI are regularly updating security features on banknotes.
Private sector projects surge
Private companies are investing more in new projects: bank-approved projects more than doubled in three years, and total project costs nearly tripled to ₹3.9 lakh crore.
This boost comes from government schemes like Production-Linked Incentive schemes and big infrastructure pushes, all aimed at making it easier for businesses to grow and get funding for the long haul.