SC tells Delhi-NCR to remove 5,000 stray dogs in 6 weeks

Court bans putting sterilized dogs back on streets

Delhi has about a million stray dogs, but less than half have been sterilized—way below what's needed to control their numbers.

Dog bite cases have jumped by over 270% since 2022, putting pressure on hospitals and raising fears about rabies.

To help fix this, the court banned putting sterilized dogs back on the streets and warned there will be strict penalties if anyone tries to block these new rules.