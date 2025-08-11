Next Article
SC tells Delhi-NCR to remove 5,000 stray dogs in 6 weeks
The Supreme Court just told Delhi-NCR to remove 5,000 stray dogs within six weeks, after a huge rise in dog bites and rabies cases.
The court also wants proper shelters built soon—with enough staff and CCTV—to keep things safe for both people and the animals.
Court bans putting sterilized dogs back on streets
Delhi has about a million stray dogs, but less than half have been sterilized—way below what's needed to control their numbers.
Dog bite cases have jumped by over 270% since 2022, putting pressure on hospitals and raising fears about rabies.
To help fix this, the court banned putting sterilized dogs back on the streets and warned there will be strict penalties if anyone tries to block these new rules.