Meghalaya kids as young as 10 are using drugs: Study
A new study shows kids in Meghalaya are trying drugs as early as age 10—much younger than the average age of 22 in nearby states.
Researchers say this early start is a worrying trend and could have serious long-term effects.
Many users started using drugs in school
The study looked at people getting help for drug use and found over a third started using as minors, with many still in school when they began.
Most users were young men working informal jobs, and more than half hadn't finished high school.
Many first tried pills or marijuana before moving on to stronger drugs like "black tiger" heroin.
Curiosity, family struggles, stress, and peer pressure were common reasons for starting.
Researchers urge schools, communities to step up
Drugs aren't cheap—many spend ₹500-₹2,500 a day and sometimes borrow or steal to pay for them.
With easy online access making things worse and traditional community support fading away, researchers warn addiction risks are rising fast.
They're urging schools and communities to step up with targeted programs so kids get support before things go too far.