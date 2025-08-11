India rebukes Pakistan's nuclear threat to 'take half world down'
India has strongly criticized Pakistan's army chief, General Asim Munir, after he threatened nuclear retaliation and talked about targeting Indian water infrastructure during a speech in the US.
The Ministry of External Affairs called his words "nuclear sabre-rattling" and emphasized that India will not give in to nuclear blackmail.
Munir's threats and India's response
Munir's comments come as India and Pakistan continue to clash over water sharing and security issues.
He warned that if Pakistan ever faced an existential crisis, it would take "half the world down with it" as a nuclear nation.
India expressed disappointment these threats were made in a friendly country, calling them "irresponsible," and flagged ongoing worries about Pakistan's military control over its government and nukes.
India's concerns about Pakistan's military
India has long been uneasy about Pakistan's powerful military and its ties to extremist groups.
The Indus River—which Munir mentioned—is vital for both countries, making these threats especially serious for the region.