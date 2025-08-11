Next Article
Delhi to shift stray dogs to shelters after SC order
Delhi is set to move stray dogs into shelters, following a Supreme Court directive.
This comes after rising worries about rabies and public safety.
Development Minister Kapil Mishra said the city will act right away, as the court called the current situation "extremely grim."
Mishra assures humane treatment of strays
Mishra emphasized that the plan will roll out quickly and legally, with animal welfare in mind.
The Supreme Court has warned against any delays or interference.
The city will work with local bodies to make sure strays are treated humanely while keeping people safe.