Bengaluru's winter mangoes arrive, but at a steep price

Farmers are using soil-based growth regulators to get the trees to flower ahead of schedule, letting them harvest from October to December when mangoes are usually rare. This early harvest is also showing up with smaller market arrivals.

Not everyone's biting

Despite the hype, most shoppers aren't rushing to buy. The high prices—and worries about chemical ripening—are making people think twice.

Even though approved ripening methods don't leave residues, many still prefer classic summer mangoes for their flavor, leaving these winter ones as more of a pricey novelty than a must-have snack.