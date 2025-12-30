Beware! Fake 'PM free mobile scheme' is circulating online
A viral YouTube video and social media posts are claiming there's a government scheme giving free smartphones to all women and students in Classes 9-12.
The Press Information Bureau (PIB) Fact Check has stepped in to say: this "Prime Minister Free Mobile Scheme" doesn't exist, so don't fall for it.
How the scam tricks you
Scammers are editing old videos of PM Modi, changing the audio so it looks like he's announcing these giveaways.
They post fake offers for things like free bikes too, then ask you to click shady links or share your Aadhaar and bank details—leading straight to fraudulent sites.
What you should actually do
If you see offers like this, remember: real government schemes only come from official .gov.in sites or verified accounts.
When in doubt, report suspicious content to PIB Fact Check.
Stay alert—these scams often target people during festivals or exam season when money feels tight.