PM Modi 'deeply concerned' over Ukraine's alleged Putin residence attack

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed "deep concern" over reports of an alleged drone attack by Ukraine on Russian President Vladimir Putin 's residence. The incident reportedly occurred in the Novgorod region. PM Modi took to the social media platform X to urge both nations to focus on diplomatic efforts to resolve the ongoing conflict. He stressed that "ongoing diplomatic efforts offer the most viable path toward ending hostilities and achieving peace."

Twitter Post PM Modi's post on X in Russian Глубоко озабочен сообщениями об атаке на резиденцию президента Российской Федерации. Текущие дипломатические усилия представляют собой самый жизнеспособный путь к прекращению боевых действий и достижению мира. Мы призываем все заинтересованные стороны оставаться сосредоточенными… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 30, 2025

Attack allegations Russia claims drone attack on Putin's residence Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov alleged that Ukraine conducted a drone attack on Putin's residence, claiming 91 drones were intercepted and destroyed at Putin's "official residence" in the Novgorod region. However, he said there was no damage or casualties from the incident. Lavrov also said that "Russia's negotiating position will be revised" in ongoing peace talks following this alleged attack.

Rejection of claims Ukraine dismisses allegations as 'typical Russian lie' Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has dismissed Russia's allegations as a "typical Russian lie" aimed at justifying new strikes on Kyiv. He said the claim undermined his diplomatic efforts with United States President Donald Trump to end the war. Zelenskyy accused Russia of using dangerous statements to undermine peace efforts and called the alleged "residence strike" story a fabrication intended to justify attacks against Ukraine.

Trump's reaction Trump expresses anger over alleged attack President Trump, who spoke to Putin before meeting Zelenskyy in the US, expressed his anger over the alleged attack. He said he learned about it from Putin and called it "not good." "I learned about it from President Putin today. I was very angry about it," he said. Trump added that this is a delicate period of time, and attacking Putin's house is not appropriate. However, he also said a peace deal was "very close" after talks with Zelenskyy.