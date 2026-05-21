Bharath Laxmi leads rescue of 400+ at Telangana brick kilns
More than 400 people, including children, were rescued from harsh working conditions at three brick kilns in Siddapur village in Telangana.
Migrant worker families from Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana were found at the kilns.
The rescue was led by Principal District Judge Bharath Laxmi following directions from the State Legal Services Authority.
Rescued workers faced debt and abuse
Workers described cramped shelters with little sanitation or health care.
Many were trapped by debt after taking small advances and got grocery vouchers instead of real wages.
Some reported abuse and even deaths at the sites.
Three suspects were detained during the operation.
Now, the rescued workers are getting medical help and food while officials work to send them home safely and look into wider exploitation at other kilns.