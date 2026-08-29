Bhim Army clashes with police in Patna over reservation demand
India
A Bhim Army protest in Patna on Saturday, August 29, 2026, got tense when activists clashed with police while marching for several demands: a judicial inquiry into the 70th BPSC examination and implementation of a policy for 85% reservation in government jobs for locals.
The situation heated up as protesters tried to break through barricades, causing traffic disruption around Gandhi Maidan.
Protesters seek judicial probe, police disperse
Protesters accused the state government of not doing enough for local job seekers and claimed the BPSC exam was marked by irregularities.
Bhim Army activists called out the government, fueling calls for a judicial probe.
Police eventually had to disperse the crowd to get traffic moving again and put extra security measures in place.