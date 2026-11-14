Bhupender Yadav orders ANPR installation across NCR by November 30
Delhi's air is back in the danger zone, with pollution levels soaring past an AQI of 400.
To tackle this, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav has told NCR states they have until November 30 to install Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras to help catch polluting vehicles.
Miss the deadline, and transport officials could actually face criminal charges.
Authorities to seal 191 rule-breaking factories
The new ANPR cameras will be linked with vehicle and pollution databases at fuel stations.
Plus, 191 factories breaking pollution rules are set to be sealed right away.
Top-level officers will now check air quality efforts weekly in major cities, and there is a push to phase out older commercial vehicles that make things worse.