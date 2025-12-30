Bihar: Cops rob gold trader's employee in train heist
Four police constables from Gaya Junction allegedly pulled off a bold train robbery in the third week of November, targeting Dhananjay Shaswat, who was carrying 1kg of gold worth ₹1.44 crore for his employer.
Three men in uniform boarded the Howrah-Jodhpur-Bikaner Express near Koderma Junction around 5am pretended to conduct a search, and then stopped the train to take Shaswat aside and rob him.
Case status: Police on the hunt for suspects
Shaswat stated that he was robbed by men in police uniform.
After his employer filed a complaint, the case was handed over to Bihar Railway police and an FIR was registered under BNS Section 309(4) against unidentified officers.
As of December 29, Rail IG P Kannan has put Rail SP Inamul Haque Mengnoo in charge of the investigation.
Raids are ongoing as police try to track down those involved in this inside-job heist.