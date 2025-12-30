Next Article
Rajnath Singh to lead special rituals at Ayodhya Ram temple
India
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be the main face at the Pran Pratishtha Dwadashi ceremony in Ayodhya's Ram Temple on December 31, 2024.
He'll perform key rituals for Ram Lalla (the infant Lord Ram) and hoist a flag at Annapurna Temple.
The ceremonies kicked off on December 27, 2024, and wrap up January 2, 2025.
Huge crowds, tight security
With around 5-6 lakh devotees expected for darshan, Ayodhya is prepping big time—VIP passes are paused till Thursday, and only the main gate is open for entry.
The city's split into five zones with heavy police presence, drones, and anti-drone tech keeping an eye out to make sure everything goes smoothly during this massive spiritual gathering.