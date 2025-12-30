Indian Army's 2025 review: Strikes, tech upgrades, and soldier-driven ideas

On May 7, India carried out a focused strike on nine terrorist camps in Pakistan-administered Kashmir and Punjab using BrahMos missiles and drones—carefully avoiding Pakistani military sites. Just days later, both countries' top military leaders agreed to a ceasefire.

Self-reliance and innovation take center stage

The Army now sources 91% of its ammunition locally and has added new logistics drones and surveillance tools to its kit.

The "Inno-Yoddha" program encouraged soldiers to pitch their own innovations—89 ideas came in this year, with 32 moving forward for further development.

It's all part of making the force smarter, more agile, and ready for what's next.