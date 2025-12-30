Next Article
Protesters demand death penalty in Hubballi honor killing case
India
In Hubballi, Karnataka, people took to the streets after a 19-year-old pregnant woman was allegedly murdered by her own family for marrying a Dalit man.
The protestors, led by groups like the Karnataka Rajya Chalavadi Mahasabha, marched from Ambedkar Circle to the Tahsildar's office, demanding justice and the death penalty for the accused.
Family arrested; calls grow for action and support
The victim's father has already been arrested.
Protesters are urging the government to step up against rising violence targeting Dalits and women in inter-caste marriages.
They're also asking for compensation for victims' families, saying it's time authorities take stronger action to prevent such tragedies.