Protesters demand death penalty in Hubballi honor killing case India Dec 30, 2025

In Hubballi, Karnataka, people took to the streets after a 19-year-old pregnant woman was allegedly murdered by her own family for marrying a Dalit man.

The protestors, led by groups like the Karnataka Rajya Chalavadi Mahasabha, marched from Ambedkar Circle to the Tahsildar's office, demanding justice and the death penalty for the accused.