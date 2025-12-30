Next Article
IndiGo crisis: Aviation Ministry reviews report on mass flight cancelations
India
IndiGo just had a rough patch—over 1,600 flights were canceled in a single day, mostly because of poor planning around new pilot rest rules.
Now, the Ministry of Civil Aviation and DGCA are digging into what went wrong and what actions to take to ensure this kind of chaos doesn't happen again.
What the investigation found
The DGCA's review, led by Joint Director General Sanjay K Bramhane, indicated deficiencies in internal oversight, operational preparedness, and compliance planning.
As a result, IndiGo has been told to cut its winter schedule by 10%, and top bosses—including the CEO and COO—have been asked to explain these lapses.
The ministry is also considering a deeper independent probe into IndiGo's internal systems.