Navi Mumbai airport clocks 21,000+ passengers in debut week
Navi Mumbai's brand-new international airport just wrapped up its first four days of operations with more than 21,000 travelers passing through.
Between December 25 and 28, the airport saw nearly 10,000 arrivals and over 11,000 departures—pretty solid numbers for a fresh launch.
The weekend rush alone brought in more than half those passengers.
First days: Busy flights and solid turnout
Opening day (December 25) was packed: almost 5,000 people flew on IndiGo, Air India Express, Akasa Air, and Star Air to nine destinations.
Planes were mostly full—arrivals hit an impressive 85% capacity and departures soared to 98%.
That's a jump from the previous day's numbers and shows people are already making NMIA part of their travel plans.
What's next for NMIA?
Right now, the airport runs from 8am to 8pm with space for plenty of takeoffs—up to 24 scheduled daily departures and up to 10 aircraft movements per hour.
With new routes like Vadodara launching December 30, NMIA is set to help ease Mumbai's crowded skies and make flying smoother for everyone.