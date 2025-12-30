Navi Mumbai airport clocks 21,000+ passengers in debut week India Dec 30, 2025

Navi Mumbai's brand-new international airport just wrapped up its first four days of operations with more than 21,000 travelers passing through.

Between December 25 and 28, the airport saw nearly 10,000 arrivals and over 11,000 departures—pretty solid numbers for a fresh launch.

The weekend rush alone brought in more than half those passengers.