Himachal CM calls for fresh probe after doctor-patient clash at IGMC

What led to the probe and what's changing

The clash reportedly started when Singh, in for a bronchoscopy, allegedly used abusive language and allegedly attempted to kick Dr. Narula; both were later found guilty of misconduct.

Following a two-day strike by resident doctors demanding fairness, the CM set up a new committee on December 29 to review the case.

He's also rolling out changes: more security for hospital staff, behavior training for doctors, patient behavior scores in annual reports, and stricter reporting of misbehavior—all aiming to make hospitals safer and more respectful spaces for everyone.