India's big defense buy: Carbines & torpedoes for the future
India just signed off on ₹4,666 crore worth of new defense contracts—think next-gen carbines for close combat and heavy-duty torpedoes for submarines.
The deals, inked in Delhi with top officials present, are all about boosting homegrown tech and modernizing the military under Aatmanirbhar Bharat.
Why does this matter?
This is more than a shopping spree—it's a push to make India's defense industry stronger and create jobs.
With Bharat Forge Ltd and PLR Systems Pvt Ltd supplying over 4 lakh carbines and an Italian firm bringing in torpedoes for Navy subs, it's a big leap toward self-reliance.
Plus, it means more opportunities for Indian companies and young talent as part of a massive modernization plan for 2025-26.