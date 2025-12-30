India's big defense buy: Carbines & torpedoes for the future

Why does this matter?

This is more than a shopping spree—it's a push to make India's defense industry stronger and create jobs.

With Bharat Forge Ltd and PLR Systems Pvt Ltd supplying over 4 lakh carbines and an Italian firm bringing in torpedoes for Navy subs, it's a big leap toward self-reliance.

Plus, it means more opportunities for Indian companies and young talent as part of a massive modernization plan for 2025-26.