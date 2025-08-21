Next Article
Bihar draft voter list out, 65L people missing
The Election Commission has revealed that about 65 lakh people have been left out of Bihar's draft voter list for reasons like deaths, moving away, or duplicate entries.
If you think your name's missing, there's a booth-wise list online and at every District Election Officer's office so you can check and get it sorted.
How to get your name added back
Missed out? You can submit a claim with your Aadhaar card to get added back before the final list is set.
The draft lists are also up in local offices and public spots to make things easier.
The Supreme Court has asked the Election Commission to provide a status report on the process, so everyone who should vote gets their chance in the upcoming elections.