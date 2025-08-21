'Vote chori' campaign unconstitutional? SC petition seeks Congress deregistration
A new Supreme Court petition is taking aim at the Congress party and its leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, claiming their 2025 "vote chori" (vote theft) campaign is unconstitutional and undermines trust in India's Election Commission.
The case asks for Congress to be deregistered and calls for an investigation into alleged voter roll issues in Bengaluru Central during the 2025 elections.
Wider implications of the PIL
This PIL doesn't just question one party—it puts a spotlight on how political speech can impact faith in India's election system.
With accusations flying about rapid changes to voter lists (like 3.9 million new voters added in Maharashtra in four months), the case could shape how future election disputes are handled and whether more transparent, tech-friendly reforms—like machine-readable electoral rolls—become standard.
These debates affect how fair and open future elections will feel.