Modi to launch metro lines in Kolkata tomorrow
On August 22, 2024, PM Modi will kick off a major Kolkata Metro expansion—13.6km across three new routes.
He'll flag off the city's first-ever metro-to-airport line (Noapara-Jai Hind Bimanbandar) in person, and virtually open two more corridors: Sealdah-Esplanade and Beleghata-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay.
Travel times will drop drastically
These new lines mean way faster commutes—Sealdah to Esplanade drops from a 40-minute slog to just 11 minutes.
The IT hub gets easier access too. Plus, with fares starting at ₹5, it's pretty wallet-friendly for students and young professionals.
Other projects in the pipeline
Modi will also open a new subway at Howrah Metro Station for smoother transfers and lay the foundation for a six-lane Kona Expressway (worth over ₹1,200 crore) to boost Howrah-Kolkata travel.
After all this in West Bengal, he heads to Bihar for more development projects.