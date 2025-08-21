Next Article
2 men caught smuggling nearly 12kg ganja into Chennai
Customs officers at Chennai International Airport just seized almost 12kg of hydroponic ganja from two passengers who flew in from Bangkok in August 2025.
Acting on a tip-off, the Air Intelligence Unit found the drugs packed in vacuum-sealed packets hidden inside false compartments in their luggage.
Both men were caught with large amounts—one with about 4kg, the other nearly 8kg—and confessed they'd been recruited by someone offering them money to bring the drugs into India.
They're now in judicial custody.