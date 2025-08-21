Next Article
Rajnath meets India's 1st astronaut, celebrates historic ISS mission
On August 21, 2025, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla—India's first astronaut to visit the International Space Station (ISS)—to celebrate his historic mission.
This marks a huge step for India's space journey.
Shukla ran key science experiments in space
Shukla ran key science experiments in space, helping pave the way for India's upcoming Gaganyaan mission and its own future space station.
The Defence Ministry called his trip a great example of teamwork between ISRO and the Air Force.
Singh hopes Shukla's achievement will spark more young Indians to dream big in science and tech.