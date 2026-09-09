Bihar floods leave over 4,000 schools submerged and exams scheduled

Bihar is dealing with severe floods: rivers like the Ganga and Kosi have left over 4,000 government schools underwater.

More than 300,000 students are affected across 14 districts, but half-yearly exams for Classes one through 8 are still set to start on September 15, Classes 9 and 10 from September 21, and Class 12 from September 18, even though many haven't finished their syllabus.