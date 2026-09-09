Bihar floods leave over 4,000 schools submerged and exams scheduled
Bihar is dealing with severe floods: rivers like the Ganga and Kosi have left over 4,000 government schools underwater.
More than 300,000 students are affected across 14 districts, but half-yearly exams for Classes one through 8 are still set to start on September 15, Classes 9 and 10 from September 21, and Class 12 from September 18, even though many haven't finished their syllabus.
Exams in open spaces or panchayats
Exams will now happen in open spaces or panchayat buildings, and students need to bring their own mats and polythene sheets.
Parents and teachers are worried about safety and how hard it'll be for everyone to reach these new exam spots.
Over 4 million people affected
The floods have impacted over 4 million people in Bihar. Rescue teams with nearly 2,000 boats are helping those stranded.
The state has also set up community kitchens and relief camps, but many areas remain flooded as water levels have started falling in some places.