Bihar government rescues around 100 Maharashtra pilgrims stranded in Kathmandu
India
After flash floods left around 100 Maharashtra pilgrims stuck in Kathmandu, the Bihar government stepped in to help.
Acting quickly on a request from Maharashtra, Sitamarhi district officials led the rescue on August 28, with the Bihar Chief Minister and disaster management leaders overseeing the whole operation.
Bihar arranges care and train coaches
Once the group reached Sitamarhi, they got food, water, and medical checkups before heading to Patna.
The Bihar team even arranged extra train coaches so everyone could travel safely back to Maharashtra.
The pilgrims thanked the Bihar government and the Sitamarhi and Patna district administrations for making sure they got home safe and sound.