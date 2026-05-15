Bihar government reshuffles IAS officers, K Senthil Kumar reassigned
Bihar just switched things up, transferring several IAS officers to new roles across the state.
The Bihar government undertook an administrative reshuffle involving several IAS officers.
For example, K Senthil Kumar has shifted from handling sugarcane industry to now leading labor resources and migrant workers welfare.
Vinod Singh Gunjyal takes education duties
Vinod Singh Gunjyal, the chief electoral officer, is picking up extra duties with the education department. Meanwhile, B Rajendra gets a lighter load after being relieved from education and sports.
Rajesh Kumar moves from Kosi division commissioner to principal secretary of public health engineering.
Other changes include new roles for divisional commissioners and updates in the chief minister's secretariat: lots of fresh faces in key spots!