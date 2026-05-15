Bihar government reshuffles IAS officers, K Senthil Kumar reassigned

Vinod Singh Gunjyal takes education duties

Vinod Singh Gunjyal, the chief electoral officer, is picking up extra duties with the education department. Meanwhile, B Rajendra gets a lighter load after being relieved from education and sports.

Rajesh Kumar moves from Kosi division commissioner to principal secretary of public health engineering.

Other changes include new roles for divisional commissioners and updates in the chief minister's secretariat: lots of fresh faces in key spots!