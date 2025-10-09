Bihar: Gunmen shoot at school bus driver in front of kids
On Thursday morning in Gaya, Bihar, two men on a motorcycle stopped a school bus carrying 20 kids and shot the driver, Rabindra Kumar (30), twice in the chest.
The attack happened right in front of the children as they were on their way to Delhi Public School, Raniganj.
Thankfully, all the kids were unharmed but understandably shaken.
Driver had received death threat a day earlier
The children were sent home safely after the incident, though many were traumatized by what they saw.
Locals rushed Kumar to hospital for treatment.
Police found a gun and bullet casing at the scene and are checking CCTV footage to track down those responsible.
Authorities suspect the motive may be linked to a personal matter—Kumar had reportedly received a death threat just a day earlier.
The investigation is ongoing.