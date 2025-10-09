Modi, Starmer meet in Mumbai, discuss Pahalgam terror attack
After the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Indian PM Narendra Modi and UK PM Keir Starmer met in Mumbai on Thursday to strongly condemn the violence.
Both leaders called for a zero-tolerance approach to terrorism and emphasized working together globally to tackle radicalization and cross-border threats.
Their meeting demonstrated a commitment to cooperation in addressing global security challenges.
Starmer urges India to take bigger role in global decisions
Modi and Starmer also talked about major world issues—like progress on the Gaza peace plan, the need for urgent humanitarian help, and finding peaceful solutions for Ukraine.
Starmer encouraged India to take on a bigger role in global decision-making, including at the UN Security Council, pointing to a stronger partnership between the two countries.