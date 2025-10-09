Delhi woman pours boiling oil, chilli powder on sleeping husband 

In a shocking incident in Delhi 's Madangir, a pharmaceutical firm worker was severely injured after his wife allegedly poured boiling oil and red chili powder on him while he was asleep. The incident took place around 3:15am on October 2, when Dinesh Kumar returned home late from work and went to sleep after dinner. His wife, Sadhna, has since been arrested and is now facing charges for the attack.

Medical assessment Daughter was present in house during incident Per reports, Dinesh's four-year-old daughter was sleeping next to him at the time of the incident. He later told police that he woke up to a burning sensation on his torso and saw Sadhna pouring hot oil on him. She then allegedly sprinkled red chili powder on his burns and threatened him, saying, "Agar shor machaya toh aur tel dalungi (Will pour more oil if you scream)."

Emergency response Neighbors heard commotion and called police The commotion from Dinesh's screams drew neighbors and his landlord, Nathuram, to their home. Nathuram called Dinesh's brother-in-law Ram Sagar for help. They rushed Dinesh to Madan Mohan Malviya Hospital, where he was treated for severe burns and later referred to Safdarjung Hospital for further treatment. His injuries have been described as "dangerous" in the medical report.