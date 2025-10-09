LOADING...
Home / News / India News / Delhi woman pours boiling oil, chilli powder on sleeping husband 
Delhi woman pours boiling oil, chilli powder on sleeping husband 
The incident took place on October 2

By Chanshimla Varah
Oct 09, 2025
03:30 pm
What's the story

In a shocking incident in Delhi's Madangir, a pharmaceutical firm worker was severely injured after his wife allegedly poured boiling oil and red chili powder on him while he was asleep. The incident took place around 3:15am on October 2, when Dinesh Kumar returned home late from work and went to sleep after dinner. His wife, Sadhna, has since been arrested and is now facing charges for the attack.

Medical assessment

Daughter was present in house during incident

Per reports, Dinesh's four-year-old daughter was sleeping next to him at the time of the incident. He later told police that he woke up to a burning sensation on his torso and saw Sadhna pouring hot oil on him. She then allegedly sprinkled red chili powder on his burns and threatened him, saying, "Agar shor machaya toh aur tel dalungi (Will pour more oil if you scream)."

Emergency response

Neighbors heard commotion and called police

The commotion from Dinesh's screams drew neighbors and his landlord, Nathuram, to their home. Nathuram called Dinesh's brother-in-law Ram Sagar for help. They rushed Dinesh to Madan Mohan Malviya Hospital, where he was treated for severe burns and later referred to Safdarjung Hospital for further treatment. His injuries have been described as "dangerous" in the medical report.

Domestic issues

They have been married for 8 years 

Dinesh and Sadhna have been married for eight years, but their relationship grew sour over the years. "Our investigation revealed that the woman had earlier filed a complaint against her husband at the Crime Against Women (CAW) Cell two years ago. The matter was resolved, but she filed another complaint a few weeks ago," an officer told PTI.