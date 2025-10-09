Tomato flu hits Uttarakhand; 28 cases reported

What is tomato flu?

Tomato flu is a version of Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease caused by Coxsackievirus A16.

It usually starts with fever, sore throat, tiredness, and red rashes on the hands, feet, or inside the mouth—making eating tough.

The virus spreads through coughs, sneezes, touch, or contaminated surfaces.

Doctors say most cases get better on their own, but early checkups help.