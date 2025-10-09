Tomato flu hits Uttarakhand; 28 cases reported
Uttarakhand just confirmed 28 cases of tomato flu—most of them in children aged five to 10, especially around Sitarganj in Udham Singh Nagar.
The state's health team is now keeping a close watch on schools and neighborhoods to stop it from spreading further.
What is tomato flu?
Tomato flu is a version of Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease caused by Coxsackievirus A16.
It usually starts with fever, sore throat, tiredness, and red rashes on the hands, feet, or inside the mouth—making eating tough.
The virus spreads through coughs, sneezes, touch, or contaminated surfaces.
Doctors say most cases get better on their own, but early checkups help.
What can we do to stop it from spreading?
Health officials recommend washing hands often, cleaning surfaces, and keeping sick kids at home for about a week.
If anyone shows symptoms, families and schools should let local health centers know right away.
Staying hydrated and eating soft foods can make recovery easier.