Bihar man arrested for morphed AI images of CM's son
India
A 35-year-old from Bihar, Vikas Kumar Yadav, was arrested in Gaya for creating and sharing fake, AI-generated images of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's son Nishant Kumar and MLA Maithili Thakur on Facebook.
The images quickly went viral, landing Yadav in trouble under the Information Technology Act.
Accused has been sent to jail
After complaints poured in about the morphed photos, Fatehpur police used digital sleuthing to trace them back to Yadav.
A raid at his home led to the seizure of his phone and devices.
He later admitted to making the images (both during questioning and in a video apology online) and has now been sent to jail while police look into possible accomplices.