Bihar on high alert after 3 Jaish terrorists enter state
The Bihar Police Headquarters has issued a statewide high alert after receiving intelligence inputs about the infiltration of Pakistan-based terrorists. Reportedly, three suspected members of the terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed have entered Bihar through the Nepal border. The suspects have been identified as Hasnain Ali from Rawalpindi, Adil Hussain from Umerkot, and Mohammad Usman from Bahawalpur.
According to intelligence, the suspects reached Kathmandu in the second week of August and entered Bihar last week. The Bihar Police has shared their names, photographs, and passport details with police in border districts for verification and enhanced surveillance. Security agencies have been directed to step up monitoring and gather field inputs based on this information. This comes after similar incidents in May when 18 suspicious individuals crossed into Bihar within 20 days, including a Khalistani operative who was arrested.
Infiltration challenges along Nepal border
Bihar shares a 729-kilometer-long open border with Nepal, making it a major infiltration hotspot. Seven districts of the state directly share this frontier, posing significant challenges for round-the-clock surveillance. The porous nature of this border continues to be a persistent threat despite being monitored by the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).
India shares land borders with seven countries: China, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, Myanmar, and Afghanistan. It also has maritime boundaries with Sri Lanka, the Maldives, and Indonesia. Following Operation Sindoor and the upcoming Assembly elections later this year, security was increased along the Indo-Nepal border and in Bihar's Seemanchal district in May. Patrolling had been increased in border areas such as Madhubani, Sitamarhi, Supaul, Araria, and East and West Champaran districts.