Bihar on high alert after 3 Jaish terrorists enter state  

The Bihar Police Headquarters has issued a statewide high alert after receiving intelligence inputs about the infiltration of Pakistan-based terrorists. Reportedly, three suspected members of the terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed have entered Bihar through the Nepal border. The suspects have been identified as Hasnain Ali from Rawalpindi, Adil Hussain from Umerkot, and Mohammad Usman from Bahawalpur.

Infiltration details Suspects entered Nepal last week According to intelligence, the suspects reached Kathmandu in the second week of August and entered Bihar last week. The Bihar Police has shared their names, photographs, and passport details with police in border districts for verification and enhanced surveillance. Security agencies have been directed to step up monitoring and gather field inputs based on this information. This comes after similar incidents in May when 18 suspicious individuals crossed into Bihar within 20 days, including a Khalistani operative who was arrested.

Border security Infiltration challenges along Nepal border Bihar shares a 729-kilometer-long open border with Nepal, making it a major infiltration hotspot. Seven districts of the state directly share this frontier, posing significant challenges for round-the-clock surveillance. The porous nature of this border continues to be a persistent threat despite being monitored by the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).