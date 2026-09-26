Bihar on high alert as Nepal rains swell rivers
India
Bihar is on high alert after intense rainfall in Nepal caused major rivers like the Gandak, Kosi, and Bagmati to rise above danger levels.
Nearly 5 million people across 15 districts (including Patna and Samastipur) are at risk.
The state's top officials have reviewed emergency plans to deal with possible flooding.
Bihar rescue teams ready, warnings issued
Disaster response teams are on standby with rescue gear, and public warnings are going out in vulnerable areas.
With September rainfall already 10% higher than usual, the government is prepared to relocate people if needed and is working closely with the district administration, police, Water Resources Department, Disaster Management Department, and other relevant departments for quick relief efforts.