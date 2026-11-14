Bihar police arrest 6, seize 4.08kg smack in Araria

The crackdown began with Ismail Sheikh's arrest near NH-27, leading officers to Riyaz Ansari in Jogbani.

In another raid, Rinku Mahaldar was found with 1.416kg of smack on a bus from Purnea.

Finally, three more suspects (Nabeerul and Ramjani Mahaldar from Malda, and Mukesh Kumar from Farbisganj) were caught with drugs and manufacturing gear in an intercepted Scorpio.

Police believe this group is linked to an international syndicate and say more arrests could follow as investigations continue.