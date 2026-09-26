Bihar police book user AI video revealing molestation victim identity
India
Bihar police have booked a social media user for posting AI-generated misleading videos that revealed the identity of a molestation victim in Jamui district.
The incident first came to light after a video of the incident went viral on September 21, 2026, sparking quick arrests.
Minors and adults arrested by police
Three minors were arrested soon after the original incident, followed by two adults, one injured in a police encounter.
Now, with charges under cyber laws and child protection acts, police are cracking down on both real-world violence and digital misuse.
This case is a reminder that using tech to spread harmful or fake content can land you in serious legal trouble.