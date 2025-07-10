Bihar school bus accident injures 20 students
A school bus carrying 20 kids in Bihar's Buxar district slipped into a ditch on Thursday after the driver lost control.
Locals quickly stepped in, pulling the students out and getting them to a nearby health center for help.
Injuries ranged from minor to serious
All 20 students were injured—some with possible fractures in their arms or legs.
Most were treated at local hospitals, but a few with more serious injuries were sent to Buxar Sadar Hospital.
Police noted that landing in the ditch may have actually stopped things from getting worse.
Similar incident reported last week
This isn't just a one-off—another school bus crashed into a ditch just last week in Bhojpur, hurting several more kids.
These repeated accidents highlight how school travel in Bihar needs better roads and safer busses to keep students protected.