Central government allocates ₹1,066 cr for disaster relief
Floods and landslides have been rough this monsoon, so the central government just released over ₹1,066 crore to help six badly affected states—Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Kerala, and Uttarakhand.
This funding is meant for states affected by floods and landslides, which typically involve rescue and recovery efforts, as these regions deal with heavy damage.
Uttarakhand gets the biggest share
Uttarakhand gets the biggest share at ₹455 crore, followed by Assam with ₹375 crore and Kerala with ₹153 crore.
The Northeastern states—Manipur, Meghalaya, and Mizoram—each get between ₹22 and ₹30 crore.
All six have faced relentless rains leading to serious flooding and landslides.
104 NDRF teams working across 21 states
This isn't a one-off: earlier this year, over ₹6,000 crore from SDRF and nearly ₹2,000 crore from NDRF went out nationwide.
Right now there are 104 NDRF teams plus Army and Air Force units working across 21 states to help people get back on their feet.