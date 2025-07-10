Central government allocates ₹1,066 cr for disaster relief India Jul 10, 2025

Floods and landslides have been rough this monsoon, so the central government just released over ₹1,066 crore to help six badly affected states—Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Kerala, and Uttarakhand.

This funding is meant for states affected by floods and landslides, which typically involve rescue and recovery efforts, as these regions deal with heavy damage.