Bihar voter list revision: 1L applications rejected over 'illegal migration'

Final list has around 74.2 million voters

Keeping the voter list clean is a huge challenge in Bihar, with so many people moving in and out of the state.

Out of 22.6 lakh applications submitted by September 1, only about 21.5 lakh were accepted after removing duplicates and names of those who'd moved or passed away.

The final list now has around 74.2 million voters for the upcoming November elections—a reminder of how tricky it is to keep things fair when people's lives are always changing.