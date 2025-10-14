Bihar voter list revision: 1L applications rejected over 'illegal migration'
Bihar just wrapped up a big voter list update ahead of the assembly elections, but over one lakh new voter applications didn't make the cut—especially in border districts like Purnia and Kishanganj, where officials were extra careful.
The revision followed the draft rolls published on August 1, 2025.
Final list has around 74.2 million voters
Keeping the voter list clean is a huge challenge in Bihar, with so many people moving in and out of the state.
Out of 22.6 lakh applications submitted by September 1, only about 21.5 lakh were accepted after removing duplicates and names of those who'd moved or passed away.
The final list now has around 74.2 million voters for the upcoming November elections—a reminder of how tricky it is to keep things fair when people's lives are always changing.