Seven Indian firms in race to build AMCA fighter jet
India just took a big step toward building its own fifth-generation stealth fighter jet.
Seven homegrown companies—including HAL, Tata Advanced Systems, Adani Defence, and Larsen & Toubro—have responded to the Aeronautical Development Agency's (ADA) call for expressions of interest (EoI) for the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) project and are currently being evaluated.
A DRDO committee will review them before a final decision is made by top defense officials.
AMCA jets to start flying
The AMCA aims to deliver about 120 advanced jets, with the first prototype expected to fly soon.
ADA is also setting up a special test facility to speed up integration and software checks, so things move faster from blueprint to flight.
The jet itself? It's a twin-engine, stealthy powerhouse packed with smart avionics and an indigenous AESA radar—all designed and built in India.
Project aims to boost India's air power
This project isn't just about cool tech—it's about making India self-reliant in defense.
If successful, it'll boost India's air power and put it among the handful of countries flying fifth-generation stealth fighters.
With five prototypes on deck for testing soon, it's a milestone young Indians might want to keep an eye on.