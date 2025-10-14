'Potholes, garbage': Kiran Mazumdar Shaw's foreign guest shocks netizens India Oct 14, 2025

Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar Shaw just put Bengaluru's infrastructure woes in the spotlight after a Chinese guest was surprised by the city's potholes and garbage piles.

Shaw shared that her visitor questioned whether the government wants to support investment given the poor state of the roads and garbage, sparking fresh debate about how Bengaluru stacks up against cities abroad.