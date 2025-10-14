'Potholes, garbage': Kiran Mazumdar Shaw's foreign guest shocks netizens
Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar Shaw just put Bengaluru's infrastructure woes in the spotlight after a Chinese guest was surprised by the city's potholes and garbage piles.
Shaw shared that her visitor questioned whether the government wants to support investment given the poor state of the roads and garbage, sparking fresh debate about how Bengaluru stacks up against cities abroad.
Experts weigh in on issue
Shaw's post on X (formerly Twitter) got experts talking—Vijay Sappani from Ela Capital pointed out India's big gap in basic infrastructure compared to neighbors, while Dr. Sumeet Shah said issues like these hold the country back.
Even though Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has admitted there's a problem and met with central leaders about fixes, Bengaluru's road and waste mess is still waiting for real change.