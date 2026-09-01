Bihar warns against eating fish caught after Nepal flash floods
India
Bihar just put out a warning about eating fish caught after Nepal's flash floods.
Floodwater from rivers in Nepal has flowed into Bihar through the Kosi and Gandak rivers, bringing debris and unfamiliar fish.
Officials say these fish could carry sewage, bacteria, or viruses, and there have already been reports of people getting sick.
Authorities advise avoiding floodwater fish
Both Bihar authorities and Nepal police advise against buying or eating any fish from these floodwaters until things clear up.
If you feel sick after eating such fish, like vomiting, diarrhea, or trouble breathing, get medical help right away.
The rivers aren't just full of contaminated fish; they're also carrying waste and dead animals.
Stay safe and skip the floodwater catch for now!